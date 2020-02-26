California candidates compete in two Super Tuesday elections for the same seat

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 15:50 Hits: 0

Former Trump aide and convicted felon George Papadopoulos is one of 13 candidates running in a California special election to replace former Rep. Katie Hill. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

The race for former Rep. Katie Hill’s open seat in California’s 25th District is one of the most competitive, complicated and expensive Super Tuesday contests.

Over $1 million in outside money has been spent on the election in the district northeast of Los Angeles so far, and candidates have raised close to $3.8 million combined, making the race one of the most expensive U.S. House races on Super Tuesday.

The 25th CD has typically been a Republican district, but Hill flipped it in 2018 when she defeated incumbent Rep. Steve Knight . However, the Democrats’ favored successor, Christy Smith, faces tough opposition from Knight; a well-funded Republican newcomer in the form of Mike Garcia; and a well-known progressive political commentator, Cenk Uygur.

Hill resigned last October following the release of nude photographs and claims that she breached ethics by having a relationship with one of her staffers. The special Super Tuesday election will elect her replacement for the rest of 2020 if one candidate gets over 50 percent of the vote. If not, the top two finishers will face off in a May 12 runoff.

In addition to the special election, the primary for the 2020 election will also take place on the same day. Thirteen candidates are running, and they are mostly the same candidates running in the special election, with the notable addition of George Papadopoulos , a former foreign policy adviser to President Donald Trump ’s campaign and a convicted felon. The primary is an open primary , meaning that the top two candidates, regardless of party, will advance to the general election.

California Assemblywoman Christy Smith, who lives in Santa Clarita , is the Democrats’ chosen successor to Hill. She’s been endorsed by Hill, the California Democratic Party and many prominent California Democrats. Smith has raised more than $1.1 million, 84 percent of which comes from PACs or large individual contributions.

Smith is being challenged from the left by progressive political commentator and founder of The Young Turks online news show, Cenk Uygur. Presidential frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) had endorsed Uygur, but withdrew his endorsement after a day due to backlash about Uygur’s past controversial comments.

Uygur has raised almost as much money as Smith, at about $1 million. Uygur has not taken money from PACs and 83 percent of his funding comes from small individual contributions. But Uygur doesn’t live in the district and has the smallest amount of donations from contributors living in the 25th district among the top four highest raising candidates. And he has the highest proportion of out-of-state contributions among the top four candidates.

Former Navy fighter pilot Garcia and Knight are considered the Republican frontrunners. Garcia is being supported by various business interests , including the large defense contractor Raytheon , which gave him $10,000 through its PAC. Garcia worked as an executive at Raytheon for 10 years.

Of all candidates, Garcia has received the most money from donors in the district. Knight has raised about $207,000 , which is almost $1 million less than Garcia’s total of about $1.2 million. Papadopoulos has raised about $123,000 and has less than $3,300 cash on hand.

Outside groups are spending heavily in the primary. Democrats’ House Majority PAC has spent nearly $443,000 against Knight, attacking him as a Trump Republican, which is likely intended to increase his popularity among Republicans. Additionally, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has spent about $468,000 against Garcia.

Democrats may be betting that Knight would be an easier opponent in the general election, as he lost to Hill in 2018 and has significantly less campaign cash than Garcia. The conservative super PAC Jobs, Opportunity & Freedom PAC has spent $105,000 to support Garcia.



