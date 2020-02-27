Trump Fires Back At Pelosi Over Coronavirus Criticism: She&#8217;s &#8216;Incompetent&#8217;

Articles

President Trump managed to attack House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) while fielding questions during a press conference Wednesday evening on his administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier Wednesday, Pelosi called the Trump administration’s response against coronavirus “late — too late — anemic.”

After calling Pelosi “incompetent” and predicting that she will lose the House majority, Trump said that instead of “making a statement like that,” Pelosi “should be saying we have to work together.”

Trump then said that Pelosi wants to do “the same thing” with Schumer who also “shouldn’t be making statements like that.”

Trump went on to say that Pelosi “should go back to her district and clean it up.”

“I’m just saying, we should be working together,” Trump said. “She’s trying to create a panic. There’s no reason to panic because we have done so good.”

A few minutes later, after attacking Pelosi, Trump made another remarkable comment: “We have to all work together. We can say bad things.”

Watch Trump’s remarks below:

Trump hits back at Pelosi's criticism of admin's response to coronavirus outbreak pic.twitter.com/LM3PKGFXNz — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) February 27, 2020

