Democratic Rivals Put New Focus on Sanders’ Radical Past 

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 27 February 2020

At Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential candidates debate, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, the progressive front-runner for the party nomination to face off against President Donald Trump in November’s election, came under fire for comments he made praising communist Cuba under authoritarian leader Fidel Castro. VOA's Brian Padden reports on concerns that if Sanders wins the nomination, his polarizing foreign policy views and democratic socialist domestic agenda could lead to catastrophic losses for the Democratic Party.

