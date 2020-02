Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 21:07 Hits: 0

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Cuban American author Andy Gomez about comments Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has made about literacy and medical care in Fidel Castro's Cuba.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/26/809741233/examining-bernie-sanders-comments-on-literacy-in-castro-era-cuba?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics