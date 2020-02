Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 27 February 2020 00:06 Hits: 2

Although no major trade deal was produced during President Trump's visit to India, there were other signs of progress in the U.S.-India relationship, writes the Brookings Institution's Tanvi Madan.

(Image credit: Prakash Singh/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/26/809301250/opinion-despite-no-major-deal-during-trumps-visit-to-india-there-was-progress?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics