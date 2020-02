Articles

President Trump held a press conference Wednesday evening where he designated Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the adminstration's coronavirus response.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/26/809822528/trump-puts-vice-president-pence-in-charge-of-coronavirus-response?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics