Trump's Oil Lobbyist Interior Secretary Is The 'Swamp Thing'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 22:53 Hits: 2

As activists and experts descended on the U.S. Department of the Interior building in Washington, D.C. Tuesday for a public forum and rally about the Trump administration's recent attack on one of the nation's landmark environmental laws, the advocacy group Public Citizen parked a truck with a massive screen nearby to play a video of a top official morphing into a "swamp monster" on loop for eight hours. "The video, accompanied by spooky music, will show that it's difficult to distinguish between Interior Secretary David Bernhardt—a former oil and gas lobbyist—and a creature of the Washington, D.C., 'swamp' of lobbyists and corporate cronies that President Donald Trump derided as a candidate but now embraces wholeheartedly," Public Citizen explained. We’re blasting this video all day at full volume directly outside the Interior Department. An oil & gas lobbyist should not be in charge of protecting our public lands. pic.twitter.com/KuV8KukUoQ — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) February 25, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/trumps-oil-lobbyist-interior-secretary