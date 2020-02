Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 15:52 Hits: 0

House Majority Whip James Clyburn endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday. Clyburn is a kingmaker in South Carolina, so his endorsement could have a considerable impact on the primary there. FiveThirtyEight’s Galen Druke sat down with Clyburn ahead of his endorsement to discuss his views on the primary.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/why-south-carolinas-james-clyburn-is-endorsing-biden/