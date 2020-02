Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 19:12 Hits: 0

Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah), a prominent Republican voice in Congress, told senior Trump administration officials Tuesday that they are not adequately prepared for the possibility the coronavirus may spread more widely in the United States. Romney...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/484555-romney-trump-administration-unprepared-for-coronavirus-outbreak