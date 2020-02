Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 14:59 Hits: 1

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is requesting the Justice Department investigate whether acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Richard Grenell failed to disclose previous work for foreign entities. Schumer on...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/484688-schumer-asks-justice-department-to-probe-grenells-consulting-work