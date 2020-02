Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 17:54 Hits: 4

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says there is "no plan" for potential outbreaks in the U.S. The White House says it has the situation "contained" and has requested emergency funding.

(Image credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/26/809607807/trump-administration-pressed-on-coronavirus-preparedness?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics