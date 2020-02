Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 18:34 Hits: 5

The senator from Minnesota often references "the receipts," an online slang phrase, on the presidential campaign trail. Linguists say it emphasizes accountability and works across audiences.

(Image credit: Patrick Semansky/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/26/809640557/what-amy-klobuchar-is-really-saying-when-she-talks-about-having-receipts?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics