Iran's Deputy Health Minister: I Have Coronavirus

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 14:00 Hits: 1

One day after downplaying the outbreak on national tv, Harirchi today confirmed that he has contracted the virus himself. Source: The Guardian Iran’s deputy health minister said he has contracted the coronavirus and placed himself in isolation, a day after appearing feverish at a press conference in which he downplayed its spread in the shrine city of Qom and said mass quarantines were unnecessary. Iraj Harirchi posted a video on social media on Tuesday acknowledging he had caught the virus, which appears to be taking rapid hold in parts of Iran. The news has underscored widespread fears that the outbreak may have passed a tipping point, before authorities had been able to gauge its full extent. Images of one of the country’s most senior public health officials appearing sweaty and pale and acknowledging he had contracted the disease left many Iranians deeply troubled and are likely to further paralyse a county reeling from its rapid onset. In the short video, Hirachi acknowledged that “many may get infected” echoing concerns that have taken root in the rest of the Middle East, which is home to millions of people living in densely packed refugee camps.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/irans-deputy-health-minister-i-have