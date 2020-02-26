Time Travel Back To The 2014 Ebola Crisis

Articles

Trump jumped on the Ebola outbreak in 2014 to try to affect the mid term election that year and there is plenty of evidence that it was effective. I don’t think people appreciate just how bad Donald Trump was during the Ebola outbreak of 2014. Here’s a short list of the things he said, which were amplified (rather inexplicably) by the media. (Seriously, what was the reason for that?) — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 25, 2020 He infamously insisted that the U.S. could not allow those infected back into the country, saying that had to “suffer the consequences” -- including doctors who’d gone to treat patients. — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 25, 2020 Ebola is much easier to transmit than the CDC and government representatives are admitting. Spreading all over Africa-and fast. Stop flights — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2014

