Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 23:04 Hits: 2

Roger Stone, a self-styled "dirty trickster" and longtime adviser to President Trump, is expected to appeal. The president, meanwhile, has left open the door to a possible pardon for Stone.

(Image credit: Alex Brandon/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/25/809400156/judge-weighs-roger-stones-bid-for-a-new-trial-as-trump-attacks-her-on-twitter?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics