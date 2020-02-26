The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

WATCH LIVE: South Carolina Democratic Debate

The Debate runs from 8 to 10:15 pm Eastern Time on CBS and streaming outlets. We've got the stream embedded here in the hopes CBS won't cut it off when the debate starts like the others do. If that happens, open this link in a new browser window. CBSN is streaming it for everyone, no charge. What is catching your eyes and ears tonight? Bingo? Drinking games? Debate watch prep.https://t.co/WmBFM2S645 — driftglass (@Mr_Electrico) February 25, 2020 Drinking game for tonight's Democratic debate: pic.twitter.com/S8fVF65ebY — Self-Made Debtor (@babadookspinoza) February 20, 2020 Debate Open Thread below...

