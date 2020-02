Articles

Wednesday, 26 February 2020

Donald Trump has made the U.S. more vulnerable to the coronavirus. But Fox News is pretending he is protecting us. Media Matters has an excellent rundown of Trump's dishonest incompetence surrounding the coronavirus, aka COVID-19:

