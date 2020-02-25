Judge Questions Jurors To Blow Up Stone’s Claims Of Misconduct

Articles

In a remarkable hearing Tuesday, three members of Roger Stone’s jury were brought in to testify about claims Stone has made about juror misconduct that he said warrants a new trial.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson said that she was doing this due to the “unprecedented, unique nature of the situation.”

She questioned specifically the foreperson who Stone has targeted with his claims of misconduct. The judge also brought in two other jurors to weigh in on some of Stone’s allegations.

Both of the jurors praised the foreperson’s handling of the deliberations, and denied witnessing any episodes of a juror trying to dominate the jury deliberations. The foreperson meanwhile denied making a false statement in an answer to a question on the written jury questionnaire about her social media postings.

The allegations against the foreperson have been amplified by the President, who has accused her publicly of bias. The foreperson had previously run unsuccessfully for Congress as a Democrat — a matter that was acknowledged during the jury selection process.

While the hearing was underway, Trump re-upped his attacks on both the juror and the judge.

There has rarely been a juror so tainted as the forewoman in the Roger Stone case. Look at her background. She never revealed her hatred of “Trump” and Stone. She was totally biased, as is the judge. Roger wasn’t even working on my campaign. Miscarriage of justice. Sad to watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2020

At an earlier point in the hearing Tuesday, Stone’s lawyers admitted that they did not Google the names on a list of potential jurors that was provided to them during the juror process.

Stone attorney Robert Bushel confirmed that the team had not taken this step. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson noted that it was “regular practice” for parties to use so-called jury panel lists to do internet research on potential jurors that could be sat for trial.

A DOJ attorney jumped into the discussion to make clear that there was no rule prohibiting parties from doing internet research based on those lists. The DOJ attorney suggested that Stone’s team’s failure to do so was the result of a “cost saving” or “strategic” decision they made.

The admission was one of several revelations in Tuesday’s proceedings, which took place mostly with limitations on the press and the public’s access to them. Before clearing out the courtroom, Berman Jackson pointed to public statements President Trump and conservative media figures have made about the particular juror who Stone has apparently accused of misconduct.

“The risk of harassment and intimidation” of the juror in question was “extremely high,” the judge said, before clearing out the courtroom. The press and public were only able to follow the bulk of the proceedings via an audio feed that was broadcast in separate rooms in the courthouse.

The hearing has confirmed what many suspected was the focus of Stone’s allegations, which were filed under seal earlier this month before he was sentenced to three-plus years in prison.

Stone is alleging that the foreperson of his jury made false and misleading statements on the written questionnaire that was used during the jury selection process. At the hearing, Stone attorney Seth Ginsburg read through several posts on the juror’s social media accounts that he claimed proved that she had lied.

On the questionnaire, the potential jurors were asked whether they had posted for public consumption anything about Stone, the House Intelligence Russia probe, or special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. According to the description of the foreperson’s answers given at Tuesday’s hearing, the juror said on the questionnaire that she couldn’t remember if she had but suggested that it was possible she had posted about those topics a few times.

Ginsburg also took issue with the juror’s answer to questions about whether her feelings about law enforcement — including the DOJ and FBI — would affect her ability to try the case fairly. He also raised her answer to a question about whether she had a personal interest in the outcome of the case.

“I think it could be inferred that her extremely strong views combined with her failure to disclose them” could lead to bias or a personal interest, Ginsburg claimed.

His arguments were met with skepticism from the judge, who nonetheless said she would allow some questioning of the juror about the claims.

She tried to pin Ginsburg down on the fact that only two of the posts he had flagged dealt with Stone in particular; others were just about her antipathy towards Trump.

One of the themes of Stone’s arguments, the judge said, was that the juror’s views about the President “infected” her views about Stone. She asked Ginsburg: What is the legal argument that supports the idea that that counts here?

She also had tough questioning for Ginsburg about a second argument Stone apparently made in the request for the new trial. Apparently Stone has suggested in his filing that, because the juror was tweeting during the trial, it was possible that she broke the judge’s rule prohibiting jurors from reading news during the trial specifically about the Stone case or communicating about Stone’s case.

Ginsburg conceded that he did not have facts supporting the speculation that the juror was reading about, tweeting about or having improper discussions with other jurors about Stone’s case. He said there was a “possibility” that happened.

“Am I supposed to even grant a hearing based on a possibility?” Berman Jackson said.

