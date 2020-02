Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 21:18 Hits: 4

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks to Dave Wasserman, editor at The Cook Political Report, about how Bernie Sanders topping the Democratic ticket would affect down-ballot races and control of Congress.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/25/809368320/the-potential-impact-of-bernie-sanders-on-down-ballot-democratic-races?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics