GOP Senator Grills Acting DHS Chief On His Abysmal Ignorance About Coronavirus

Tuesday, 25 February 2020

Vox journalist Aaron Rupar tweeted clips of Republican Sen. John Kennedy firing hostile questions at Dept. of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf today, after Kennedy's Senate committee had received a briefing on the potential coronavirus pandemic. The senator from Louisiana was quite visibly dissatisfied with the lack of answers to his questions the DHS director was providing. KENNEDY: Do we have enough respirators? WOLF: To my knowledge we do. I'm focused on making sure our operators at DHS make sure that they have the protective equipment, I know HHS, as part of the supplemental... KENNEDY: Well, we just heard testimony that we don't. [...] WOLF: For medical professionals? I don't understand the question. KENNEDY: You're head of Homeland Security. Do we have enough respirators, or not? WOLF: For PATIENTS? I don't understand the question. KENNEDY: For EVERYBODY. Every American who needs one who gets the disease. I mean... Does this guy Wolf think the only people who matter are his own workers? That the Senate hearing WOULDN'T be centered on making sure that, you know, PATIENTS would have the equipment available to combat this virus? An outbreak for which the CDC has just warned us we should be prepared?

