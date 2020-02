Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 10:02 Hits: 0

Jackson has been a player in Washington, D.C.'s legal world for three decades and now is center stage amid disputes over Roger Stone and the independence of the Justice Department.

(Image credit: Dana Verkouteren/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/25/808966785/after-lengthy-career-spotlight-lands-on-amy-berman-jackson-judge-in-stone-case?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics