SCOTUS To Consider If Religious Org Can Discriminate Against LGBTQ Foster Parents

On Monday, the Supreme Court announce it would hear the case of Fulton v. Philadelphia, the core issue of which is whether or not the government can end a contract with a religious organization because that organization engages in discrimination. Specifically, Philadelphia ended its contract with Catholic Social Services when it discovered that CSS refused to allow couples in same-sex marriages to foster children in need. CSS, of course, claims its discriminatory (and deeply bigoted) policy is based on its religious beliefs, and therefore exempt from government control/retribution. Philadelphia claims that there is no religious exemption from discrimination for the State or government, therefore, they cannot contract its work out to an organization that breaks laws the government is not allowed to break.

