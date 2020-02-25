Confidence Interval: “I Think The Biden Campaign Is Doing Just Fine”

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020

We’re starting a new video series, Confidence Interval, that presents viewers with a “take” or a hypothesis we’ve been hearing floating around regarding the 2020 presidential election. Then we’ll provide some analysis supporting why that take could be accurate.

Then, we’ll tell you how much we believe in this take. Is this an idea we would die on a hill for? Or is it something we don’t believe in at all?

First up: Micah Cohen, FiveThirtyEight’s managing editor, telling us why he believes the Biden campaign is doing just fine.

Watch the video above to hear Micah give his thoughts on why the Biden campaign is not in as much trouble as the media might have you believe. And then find out if Micah believes what he’s saying in the first place.

