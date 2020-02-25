The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Hillary Clinton: Will Support Sanders if Nominated for Dems

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has expressed her skepticism about Bernie Sanders but says she will support the Democratic nominee regardless of who it is.

FILE - Hillary Rodham Clinton, right, makes a point as Bernie Sanders listens during a Democratic presidential primary debate in Des Moines, Iowa, Nov. 15, 2015.

Clinton, who beat Sanders for the Democratic nomination only to lose the 2016 election to President Donald Trump, made waves with comments about Sanders in the new documentary "Hillary" saying "nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him."
But in comments at the Berlinale film festival Tuesday where she was promoting the four-hour documentary that will debut on Hulu in March, Clinton said her top priority was unseating Trump.
"I'm going to wait and see who we nominate," she said. "I will support the nominee, and it won't surprise you to hear me say that I think that it's imperative that we retire the incumbent."

 

 

Read more https://www.voanews.com/usa/us-politics/hillary-clinton-will-support-sanders-if-nominated-dems

