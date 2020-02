Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 12:36 Hits: 2

The president's remarks are an apparent reference to a dissent by Justice Sotomayor, who wrote that the government had claimed "one emergency after another" to seek an "unprecedented number" of stays.

(Image credit: Alex Brandon/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/25/809178462/trump-says-sotomayor-ginsburg-should-recuse-themselves-from-cases-involving-him?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics