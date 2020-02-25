Ginni Thomas And Her Groundswell Gang Building Purge And Loyalty Lists For Trump

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 14:00 Hits: 3

Jonathan Swan's Axios report on Ginni Thomas and her Groundswell gang feeding enemies lists of government officials and employees to Donald Trump ought to erase any remaining doubt that Clarence Thomas ought to be impeached and removed from office for his complicity in the utter and complete corruption of our government. Loyalty lists, or if we reverse the sentiment, blacklists. People in government that Mrs. Supreme Court Justice Ginni Thomas and her gang think aren't loyal enough to Dear Leader: A well-connected network of conservative activists with close ties to Trump and top administration officials is quietly helping develop these "Never Trump"/pro-Trump lists, and some sent memos to Trump to shape his views, per sources with direct knowledge. Members of this network include Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and Republican Senate staffer Barbara Ledeen. Ah, yes. Barbara Ledeen, staffer for Rick Santorum, conspiracy whisperer to Brett Kavanaugh back in the day, and overall Republican mover and shaker. How convenient.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/ginny-thomas-and-groundswell-making-firing