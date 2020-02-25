Trump Moronically Attacks Justices Ginsberg And Sotomayor

Articles

Sigh. Having to constantly write about an elderly baby man is not what I'd call a walk in the park but it must be done. Constant whining, sniveling, and constant complaining about all things is The hallmark of the Trump administration. To Trump, any Supreme Court justice who didn't vote for him as president shouldn't be allowed to rule on any upcoming issue that are about his administration. He's already begun his Groundswell purge of non-loyalists from the federal government which as autocratic a move as you can imagine for a US president and now he's bitching and complaining about Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor. What a sniveling coward. This morning, during one of his incoherent press conferences -- this time in India -- Fox News correspondent John Roberts said, "You tweeted about Justice Sotomayor yesterday, saying that she and Justice Ginsberg should recuse themselves from future cases dealing with the administration. What is the basis for your opinion on that?" “I always thought that, frankly, that Justice Ginsburg should do it because she went wild during the campaign when I was running,” Trump said. Baby Donald continued, "She said some things that were obviously very inappropriate. She later sort of apologized. I wouldn’t say it was an apology but she sort of apologized."

