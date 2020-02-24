Who Will Win The South Carolina Democratic Debate?

Articles

We’re partnering with Ipsos to poll voters before and after the candidates take the stage.

By Aaron Bycoffe, Sarah Frostenson and Julia Wolfe

At this point in the primary season, the field has usually started to shrink, but no such luck here in 2020: There will be seven candidates in Tuesday’s debate — hosted by CBS News in Charleston, South Carolina — up from six debaters at the last event. With the state’s primary looming this Saturday, we once again partnered with Ipsos to track how the debate affected likely primary voters’ feelings about the candidates. The FiveThirtyEight/Ipsos poll, conducted using Ipsos’s KnowledgePanel, interviews the same group of voters twice, once on either side of the debate, to capture both the “before” and “after” picture.

The before picture

Who voters are considering

Share of respondents who are considering voting for each candidate

0%102030405060Bernie Sanders46.0%Joe Biden38.1%Elizabeth Warren32.3%Michael Bloomberg28.0%Pete Buttigieg27.8%Amy Klobuchar17.4%Tom Steyer7.1%

Respondents could pick multiple candidates or ‘someone else.’

After three voting contests in which he has either outright won the state or done extremely well, Sen. Bernie Sanders is now the top candidate voters are considering supporting, with 46 percent listing him as a possible choice. Former Vice President Joe Biden isn’t too far behind, though, with 38 percent considering him, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren is a bit behind Biden at 32 percent. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg are within striking distance too, but the remaining two candidates — Sen. Amy Klobuchar and billionaire Tom Steyer — have a bit of catching up to do. We’ll be tracking how this list of voters’ maybes changes after the debate. Are they considering fewer candidates? More? And which candidates gained or lost the most potential supporters?

The popularity contest

Candidates’ favorable and unfavorable ratings among likely primary voters

Unfavorable

Favorable

Before debate

After debate

Bernie Sanders

66.8%

28.2%

Joe Biden

60.5%

33.4%

Elizabeth Warren

60.5%

25.3%

Pete Buttigieg

54.0%

23.0%

Amy Klobuchar

42.8%

23.4%

Michael Bloomberg

41.5%

43.9%

Tom Steyer

26.9%

23.3%

Respondents are also being asked whether they have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of the candidates so we can track who’s well liked and who isn’t. When paired with horse-race polls, favorability ratings can help tell us which candidates have room to expand their coalition and which may already be maxed out. Notably, despite his deluge of ads, Bloomberg has not made a particularly good impression so far — his net favorability rating (favorable rating minus unfavorable rating) is negative, making him the only candidate who is currently disliked more than he is liked.

Who voters think can beat Trump

Respondents’ estimates of the likelihood, from 0 percent (impossible) to 100 percent (certain), that each candidate would beat Trump if they were the Democratic nominee

Bernie Sanders

20

400%100%

59.4%Average

Absolutely certainto lose to Trump

Absolutely certainto beat Trump

Joe Biden

20

400%100%

56.0%

Michael Bloomberg

20

400%100%

50.8%

Elizabeth Warren

20

400%100%

47.5%

Pete Buttigieg

20

400%100%

45.4%

Amy Klobuchar

20

400%100%

37.1%

Tom Steyer

20

400%100%

27.8%

Finally, we’re asking respondents to estimate each Democrat’s chances of defeating President Trump — from 0 percent to 100 percent. And for the second time in our polling with Ipsos, it is Sanders and not Biden who leads on this question. (The other time Sanders led was after the New Hampshire debate.). Although Biden is still close behind with respondents estimating he has a 56 percent chance, on average, of defeating Trump in the general election. Bloomberg was the only other candidate to crack 50 percent on this metric.

All the data presented here comes from polling done by Ipsos for FiveThirtyEight, using Ipsos’s KnowledgePanel, a probability-based online panel that is recruited to be representative of the U.S. population. For this study, the same group of respondents is interviewed before and after the debate to track whether and how their answers changed. An initial wave of polling was conducted before the debates began, with a follow-up wave after the debate. The first wave of the poll was conducted from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24 among a general population sample of adults, with 2,943 respondents who say they are likely to vote in their state’s Democratic primary or caucus. For the likely Democratic primary voter subset of respondents, the poll has a margin of error of +/- 2.0 percentage points.

All Wave 1 respondents were weighted according to general population benchmarks from the Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey March 2019 Supplement. This provides the appropriate demographic distributions for the subset of likely Democratic primary voters, which serve as the weighting benchmarks for Wave 2 respondents. Likely Democratic primary voters are the respondent base for all charts except where otherwise noted. The respondent pool is subject to some amount of attrition from Wave 1 to Wave 2, which our weights account for.

Additional contributions by Laura Bronner.

