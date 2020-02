Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 21:14 Hits: 2

President Trump spoke to over 100,000 cheering Indians at a rally in Ahmedabad, India. He then traveled to the Taj Mahal before overnighting in the capital New Delhi.

