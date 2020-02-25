'Paul LePage Is Back!' 'Moderate' Susan Collins Goes Full Republican

Articles

At a Republican dinner in Lewiston, Maine, on Saturday night, Sen. Susan Collins gave a rousing welcome to former Gov. Paul LePage, whined about dark money being spent against her, and lied about the damage done by the 2017 tax scam bill, for which she provided the deciding vote. Despite the fact that reporters were barred from the event, the Lewiston Sun Journal's Steve Collins stuck around and listened through the door. "Paul LePage is back," Sen. Collins proclaimed, celebrating the former governor, who told the crowd he was considering another run for the office. You remember LePage, the guy who loved to call himself "Trump before there was a Trump" and had the record as governor to back it up? Collins had sort of an uneasy truce with him throughout his time in office, but now it's a full embrace.

