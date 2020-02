Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 10:00 Hits: 0

Activists say the White House has failed to keep notes of the president's meetings with foreign leaders, and that immigration records could be destroyed.

(Image credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/24/808214593/off-the-record-trump-administration-criticized-for-how-it-keeps-documents?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics