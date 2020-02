Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 10:03 Hits: 2

In 12 years as mayor, Michael Bloomberg took bold actions to make New York more livable and economically viable. But his aggressive policing tactics have tarnished his legacy.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/24/808764380/stop-and-frisk-follows-bloomberg-from-nyc-to-presidential-campaign?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics