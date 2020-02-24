The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty On Two Counts

Two of five counts in the Harvey Weinstein trial are GUILTY. Looks like the jury did its job. #WeinsteinTrial - NOT GUILTY of Predatory Sexual Assault (Miriam Haley) GUILTY of Criminal Sexual Act in 1st degree (Miriam Haley). NG Pred Sex Assault (Jessica Mann) NG Rape in 1st degree (Jessica Mann). GUILTY Rape in the 3rd degree (Jessica Mann) — Law & Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) February 24, 2020 NBC Reports: The jury in New York convicted Weinstein, 67, of third-degree rape against former aspiring actress Jessica Mann, as well as a count of criminal sexual act in the first-degree against former production assistant Mimi Haley. But the jury found him not guilty on two counts predatory sexual assault, which could have resulted in a life sentence. He was also acquitted on a count of first-degree rape against Mann.

