Trump Congratulates Sanders On NV Win, Says He Should Be Treated &#8216;Fairly&#8217;

President Trump congratulated Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Sunday for his projected win in the Nevada caucuses.

While speaking to reporters outside the White House before departing for India Sunday, Trump said he thinks “it was a great win for Bernie Sanders.”

“We’ll see how it all turns out. They’ve got a lot of winning to do,” Trump said. “I hope they treat him fairly.”

Trump added that he doesn’t care who he runs against but that he hopes the election won’t be a “rigged deal.”

“Frankly, I don’t care who I run against. I just hope they treat him fairly,” Trump said. “I hope it is not going to be a rigged deal because there’s a lot of bad things going on and I hope it’s not going to be one of those. So, we’ll see what happens.”

Although he didn’t clarify the “bad things” he referred to, Trump’s remarks come days after The New York Times first reported Thursday that intelligence officials warned House lawmakers that Russia was interfering in the 2020 presidential election in an effort to help the President’s re-election. The classified briefing reportedly angered Trump. On Friday, the Washington Post reported that Sanders was briefed by U.S. officials that Russia is attempting to help his campaign in the Democratic presidential primary.

Trump previously congratulated Sanders on Saturday night in a tweet that slammed former Vice President Joe Biden and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg. Minutes later, Trump alluded to reports of Russia attempting to help Sanders’ campaign in another tweet.

Looks like Crazy Bernie is doing well in the Great State of Nevada. Biden & the rest look weak, & no way Mini Mike can restart his campaign after the worst debate performance in the history of Presidential Debates. Congratulations Bernie, & don’t let them take it away from you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020

“The Kremlin is reportedly backing Bernie Sanders bid to win the White House.” Jon Scott @FoxNews Why didn’t somebody tell me this? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2020

Watch Trump’s remarks below:

Trump congratulates Sanders' Nevada win pic.twitter.com/Y7rU5j5aKZ — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) February 23, 2020

