Published on Sunday, 23 February 2020

Bernie Sanders has decisively won the Nevada Democratic caucuses, solidifying his lead for his party’s presidential nomination. As Mike O’Sullivan reports, it was the first contest in an ethnically diverse state before important party votes in coming weeks.

