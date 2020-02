Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 08:33 Hits: 3

In a scathing order, Judge Amy Berman Jackson refused to disqualify herself, two days after the longtime Trump ally's defense team argued that Jackson was biased against him.

(Image credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/24/808723608/judge-rejects-roger-stones-attempt-to-remove-her-from-his-case?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics