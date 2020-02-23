P Is For Propaganda (‘Oops’ Said Faceberg, Part Infinity)

Articles

Sunday, 23 February 2020

The WaPo tells us that Facebook decided to not take down disinformation after the 2016 election for fear of alienating conservatives: “This is what they know about Republicans: Tell them ‘yes’ or they will hurt us.” Facebook created “Project P” (P for propaganda) —after the 2016 Goat Rodeo— to identify pages that had spread fake news reports during the 2016 election that helped the Russian Usurper’s improbably win. They found dozens of pages, mostly coming from overseas and all coming from the hard-right. Joel Kaplan (VP of global public policy) argued that the pages shouldn’t be deleted: “We can’t remove all of it because it will disproportionately affect conservatives.” You don’t say? Kaplan said that conservatives didn’t regard fake news as fake news, and there would be a backlash if they removed those pages. Because when it is fake in conservatives’ favor it is good news, I guess? So you can see how this could snowball. To keep the peace with Possum Hollar and allow the lies to remain (and reproduce like bunnies in clover) brought us to where we are today: Facebook is the platform preferred by our Rage Uncles where they can promote their favorite conspiracy theories and where politicians pay Faceberg a lot of Ameros to lie to Possum Hollar.

