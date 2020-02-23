The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Chris Wallace Busts Marc Short On Russian Attacks: ‘You Can’t Say It Didn’t Happen And Then Say They Leaked It’

Fox News host Chris Wallace called out Marc Short, an aide to Mike Pence, after he insisted that there is no intelligence that shows Russia has a preference for Donald Trump in the 2020 election. "There's not intelligence that said the Russians are trying to help Donald Trump win elections," Short said during an interview on Fox News Sunday. "I know that's the White House argument," Wallace acknowledged. "There is a consistent story that came out this week and we've heard it from members of the committee, from members of the intelligence community, we've heard it from people in your own White House." "And that is that Shelby Pierson, who is the intelligence community's election security czar, told Congress that the Russians are trying to help Donald Trump," he added. "The president's reaction was to call in her boss -- acting DNI chief Joe Maguire -- to fire him and to replace him with Ambassador Richard Grenell. a Trump partisan who has almost no intelligence experience." "You say none of this happened?" Wallace asked Short. The White House aided, however, pivoted to complain that information about Pierson has been leaked from the House Intelligence Committee.

