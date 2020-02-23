The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Gaslighting National Security Advisor Claims He's Seen No Intelligence On Russia Favoring Trump In 2020

Just days after the briefing to the House Intelligence Committee by Shelby Pierson, the DNI's election security czar, which may have put her head on the chopping block as the next to be purged by the Trump administration, Trump National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien wants us to believe that he knows nothing about the meeting. It seems O'Brien is more concerned about keeping his job and playing to an audience of one than telling the truth and keeping the public informed about the threat to our democracy from Russian interference in our elections. Here's O'Brien on ABC's This Week gaslighting the audience about whether he's aware of the fact that Russia wants to see his boss reelected:

https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/gaslighting-national-security-advisor

