Marc Short Uses CNN Hiring Of Andrew McCabe To Justify Potential Stone Pardon

Published on Sunday, 23 February 2020

This really has to be the most pathetic excuse ever to justify the pardon we all know is coming eventually for Trump-fixer, now convict, Roger Stone. Pence aide Marc Short was asked about the potential pardon by Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace, who actually, to his credit, pointed out the real reason for the pardon -- the fact that Stone protected Trump in the Mueller investigation -- and Short responded by claiming that the entire system is just terribly unfair because the former Acting Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe has been hired by CNN instead of sitting in a jail cell, which is where Trump would still like for him to be. Trump's own DOJ refused to prosecute McCabe, but that doesn't matter to the right-wing grievance industry, who will never stop beating this dead horse as long as Trump remains in office, or ever. WALLACE: One of the president's friends, Roger Stone, was sentenced this week to 40 months in prison for lying to congress, for obstruction, and for witness tampering. Here was the president's reaction. TRUMP: I'd love to see roger exonerated. and I'd love to see happen because I personally think he was treated very unfairly.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/marc-short-uses-cnn-hiring-andrew-mccabe