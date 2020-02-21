The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump packs the courts

President Donald Trump focused on getting the Senate to confirm his judges in 2019, taking few positions on policy votes in either the House or the Senate, CQ Roll Call found in its annual review of voting in Congress. Meanwhile, votes on judicial nominees — all 105 of which were confirmed — were more partisan than ever before.

CQ on Congress host Shawn Zeller and CQ Magazine editors Jonathan Miller and Mike Magner discuss the findings in the latest installment of CQ Roll Call’s 66-year-old vote studies.

