African Americans Alert to Social Media Disinformation

Published on Sunday, 23 February 2020

A study by the Nielsen ratings service says African Americans are among the nation's top consumers of social media especially about presidential politics. A U.S. Intelligence report says that made them a target of a Russian disinformation campaign to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election, an effort Moscow is widely expected to repeat. VOA’s Chris Simkins reports from South Carolina where African Americans say they’re on the lookout for false content on social media.

