Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 23 February 2020 00:49 Hits: 2

Sen. Bernie Sanders prevailed again on Saturday, according to The Associated Press. The state held the third contest in the nomination fight, but it was the first with a diverse population.

(Image credit: Patrick Semansky/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/22/808503311/sanders-projected-to-win-nevada-caucuses-solidifing-status-as-front-runner?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics