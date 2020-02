Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 23 February 2020 02:55 Hits: 4

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg speak to supporters as Nevada caucus results roll in.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/22/808549162/bernie-sanders-addresses-supporters-in-texas-after-strong-nevada-turnout?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics