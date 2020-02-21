Hiring: NYC-Based Newswriter at TPM

Calling all political news junkies. Talking Points Memo is hiring an ambitious, New York-based newswriter to cover the epic political stories of our time.

Full posting after the jump.

Newswriters at TPM are at the forefront of our breaking news team, monitoring news outlets, social media and TV for the latest developments on the stories we’re following closely, and for any stories our readers might be interested in.

Newswriters seek to advance stories of the day, going beyond aggregation to seek out and share new information with our audience. They are quick to pick up the phone to confirm a report or seek out a new nugget of information that pushes the story forward.

The stories this team covers are newsworthy, zany, provocative — and preferably a combination of all three. They seize on opportunities to synthesize the day’s news by adding context and incorporating related coverage. It’s a fast-paced and fun gig with lots of room to grow.

Newswriters will help run TPM’s social media accounts, edit the front page, and assist with other projects such as newsletters, podcasts, special features, and member products.

Candidates must be deeply conversant with American politics — we are looking for political junkies. Experience covering politics is strongly preferred. Candidates must be ready to work at the fast-paced metabolism of a new media news organization. A real familiarity with TPM, and solid news judgment are each a must.

Competitive salary, health insurance coverage, 401(k), three weeks paid vacation per year. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply. Email resume and cover letter to jobs at talkingpointsmemo dot com.

This is a Writers Guild of America East position.