Presidential Candidates Eagerly Court the Hispanic Vote in Nevada

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 09:25 Hits: 0

As Nevada Democrats flock to their presidential caucuses Saturday afternoon, this Western state's growing Latino vote could play an important factor in the outcome. According to Pew Research, more than 1 in 4 Nevadans is of Latin American descent, and roughly 328,000 of them are eligible to vote. As VOA’s Carolyn Presutti found, while all candidates hope to attract the Hispanic vote, some are more successful than others.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/presidential-candidates-eagerly-court-hispanic-vote-nevada-4196731