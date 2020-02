Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 22 February 2020 19:04 Hits: 1

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez trolled the New York Post on Saturday for posting a story about the dress she wore while appearing on “The View” earlier this week, saying the outlet was “just mad that you can look good fighting for working families.”...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/484197-ocasio-cortez-claps-back-after-ny-post-article-on-her-dress-sequins-are-a