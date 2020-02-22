The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

OPEN THREAD: Nevada Caucus

Things seem to be going pretty quickly so far in Nevada, with things like card draws and actual math making the news, at least over at MSNBC. What are your thoughts on the day so far? Open Thread below: WATCH: A #NevadaCaucus worker explains the results of candidate preferences at a caucus precinct in Henderson, Nevada, and @CalNBC adds context to the process. pic.twitter.com/s95uxBfYqa — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 22, 2020 Nevada Caucusing at its finest... tie for delegate count goes to high card... #Bernie rep pulls a 2, Buttigieg pulls a 3. @BernieSanders still carries the precinct with 7 total delegates. @PeteButtigieg gets 2 delegates. https://t.co/kxPFg5nb21 — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) February 22, 2020

