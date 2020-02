Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 22 February 2020 15:55 Hits: 1

A federal judge in Virginia dismissed Rep. Devin Nunes’ lawsuit against the investigative research firm behind the so-called Steele dossier, citing shortcomings in the California Republican’s legal complaint. Judge Liam … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/nation-world/national/regional/the-west/article240539771.html#storylink=rss