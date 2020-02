Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 22 February 2020 12:31 Hits: 1

NPR's Scott Simon talks to the former Chicago mayor and Obama official about his new book, "The Nation City: Why Mayors Are Now Running The World."

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/22/808404893/rahm-emanuel-says-mayors-are-democracys-real-engines-of-change?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics